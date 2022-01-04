- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Zionism Has No Place in Future World – Amir Abdollahian
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian dismissed hostile comments from the ‘Israeli’ regime’s foreign minister against Tehran, stressing that Zionism has no place in the future world.
In a post on his Twitter account on Monday, Amir Abdollahian shrugged off the comments from Yair Lapid that the Zionist regime “could attack Iran if necessary without informing the Biden administration.”
In an interview on Friday, Lapid claimed that “‘Israel’ has capabilities, some of which the world, and even some experts in the field, cannot even imagine.”
Dismissing Lapid’s comments, Amir Abdollahian said that the senseless remarks made by the “fake ‘Israeli’ regime against the great Iranian nation” are a dream that will never come true.
“We will defend the nation’s rights, interests and progress with power and wisdom,” Amir Abdollahian said.
“Zionism has no place in the future world,” he emphasized.
The ‘Israeli’ regime has never stopped advertising the threat of “military action” against Iran and falsely accusing the Islamic Republic of seeking to acquire non-conventional military capability.
Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to build up its defense capabilities, emphasizing such abilities are entirely meant for the purpose of defense and will be never subject to negotiations.
Comments
- Related News