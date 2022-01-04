Watch UAE Military Cargo Ship Seized by Yemeni Naval Forces after entering Yemen’s Territorial Waters

By Staff, Agencies

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yehya Saree said a United Arab Emirates-flagged cargo vessel, which was seized by the country’s naval troops, has been carrying military equipment, including armored vehicles and weapons, which were used against the Yemeni people.

Speaking at a press conference broadcast on Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network on Monday, Brigadier General Saree showed photos and videos he said were of the seized ship loaded with various munitions, adding that the vessel has been taken to the port of Salif, north of Hudaydah.

Earlier in the day, the spokesman announced the seizure of the UAE-flagged vessel in a post published on his Twitter page, saying the ship was captured while it was engaged in "hostile acts" against the security and stability of the Yemeni people in the country's territorial waters.

The senior Yemeni military official further warned that the country's armed forces would not hesitate to carry out more large-scale operations against Saudi-led coalition forces if Riyadh continues with its hostile acts against the Yemeni people.

"We warn that our military has the necessary strength and will to counter any hostile action," he said, stressing that the Saudi aggression against Yemen and its people will not last long and the Saudi-led collation forces will sooner or later suffer defeat.

Saree also threatened to carry out a military strike against the vessel, which its crew "of different nationalities" are still on board, if Saudi Arabia acts in a "foolish" way.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.