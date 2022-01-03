Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Monday evening a televised speech marking the second martyrdom anniversary of the former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds Force Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units’ Deputy Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and their companions.

Martyrs Soleimani, al-Muhandis, and their companions were assassinated by a US strike at the Baghdad International Airport on January 3rd, 2020 while the top Iranian anti-terror commander was on an official visit to the Arab country to meet its premier.

The crime was directly ordered by then US president Donald Trump.

At the beginning of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah condoled with all Muslims on the martyrdom anniversary of Prophet Mohammad’s [PBUH] daughter Sayyeda Fatima Zahraa [AS], and congratulated all Muslims and Christians on the birth anniversary of Prophet Issa [PBUH] and the beginning of a New Year.

Sayyed Nasrallah condoled the demise of Iranian ambassador to Yemen, Hassan Irloo, and hailed his role in resistance ever since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution Guard.

In a brief comment on the Lebanese issue, the Hezbollah leader emphasized the importance of dialogue between the Lebanese themselves, and expressed keenness on Hezbollah’s allies and friends.

“Hezbollah is keen on preserving the understanding with the Free Patriotic Movement and is ready to develop it upon the national interests,” His Eminence said, also noting that he will discuss domestic issues in the coming days.

US, the hypocrite murderer

In reference to the occasion, Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted that the repercussions of the US assassination of martyrs Soleimani and al-Muhandis still persist till this day, and commemorating their martyrdom anniversary is an admission of the sacrifices they made.

“In the past two years, major battles took place to underscore keeping the path of the two martyrs, such as the “Al-Quds Sword” battle,” His Eminence added.

The resistance leader stated that our peoples and nations must identify their constant stance from the killer and the martyr; Iraq has to show a stance that identifies the murderer and the martyr. His Eminence then recalled that the US occupied Iraq and committed massacres in it ahead of the crime of assassinating martyr Soleimani.

Sayyed Nasrallah also accused the US of creating Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] to return its troops to Iraq, holding it responsible for all crimes committed by the terrorist group.

“The US is the hypocrite murderer that has never been witnessed in history before.”

Praising martyr Soleimani as the one who defended the Iraqi people and contributed to establishing the resistance, Sayyed Nasrallah also affirmed that Iran was the first country to support the Iraqi people against Daesh, which was brought to the Arab country by Washington.

While stressing that security in Iraq is the result of the martyrdom of the martyrs, Sayyed Nasrallah asked: Is it fair to compare the criminal US with Iran that supported Iraq?

His Eminence cautioned that it is catastrophic to compare the two martyrs who supported Iraq with the US that committed massacres in it.

Daesh, the produce of Saudi Arabia

In reference to Daesh, the most notorious terror group that had been fought and defeated by the commemorated martyrs, Sayyed Nasrallah pinpointed that Saudi Arabia was sending suicide bombers and booby-trapped cars to Iraq.

“The ideology of Daesh was born in Saudi Arabia and its Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is the one who admitted that the Americans wanted Saudi Arabia to spread Wahhabism over the past decades,” His Eminence continued.

Saudi Arabia sent its youths to kill Iraqi youths, men, and children in suicide attacks while Iran sent its youths to defend those people in all Iraqi provinces, the Hezbollah leader explained.

The US crimes in the region

Sayyed Nasrallah blamed the US for all ‘Israeli’ crimes in Palestine, Lebanon, and the region, saying: “The US bears responsibility for all ‘Israeli’ wars, airstrikes, and massacres in Lebanon. How can some view it as a friend?”

With respect to its notorious role in the war on Syrian, the resistance leader accused the US administration of killing the Syrians and involving their country in a destructive war.

“The US turned Al-Tanf base in Syria as a preserve for Daesh to threaten Damascus. And the US aggression against Syria continues in different forms, the worst of which is the economic blockade and the Caesar Act,” His Eminence highlighted, making clear, however, that the US has been defeated in Syria the same way it was defeated in Iraq.

Additionally, he said that the war on Yemen is an American one that is implemented by Saudi Arabia.

The Americans also played with the Gulf countries during their siege on Qatar to drain their cash, Sayyed Nasrallah added.

In reference to the role of martyr Soleimani in combatting such US crimes, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed: “In every place where this US criminal existed, the martyr was present. Qassem Soleimani was there making victories, building the elements of power, and changing the equations. And at the end of the day, he sacrificed his blood and soul.”

However, the resistance leader warned of Turning a blind eye to allowing US forces to stay in Iraq, labelling this as yet another killing of martyrs Soleimani and al-Muhandis.

The post-crime era

The Hezbollah chief highlighted that the crime of assassination started a new phase of awareness, insight, and struggle.

“The assassins will receive their punishment in the worldly life before the afterlife; this is the promise of the revolutionaries and the free people,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding that “the fate of the US forces is to withdraw from the region.”

He then hailed the role of the popular resistance eastern the Euphrates River, describing it as the right choice that will lead to the US forces’ expulsion from Syria.

Sayyed Nasrallah also addressed the minds and consciences of the Arabs and Muslims to consider that the head of aggression and the basis of occupation and tyranny is the US, which must be viewed as an enemy.

The Saudi King of terrorism

While reiterating that Saudi Arabia supported Daesh and the Takfiri groups, Sayyed Nasrallah responded to those saying that Hezbollah is distorting Lebanon’s diplomatic ties, and asked: Ties with whom? The US? Is this enemy the one you are accusing us of distorting ties with?

“We didn’t attack Saudi Arabia; it is the one that took part in the universal war on the region,” Sayyed Nasrallah explained.

Meanwhile, in response to Saudi King Salman, who described Hezbollah as terrorist, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “The terrorist is the one that sends thousands of Takfiri Saudis to Syria and Iraq. The terrorist is the one that exported the Wahhabi ideology of Daesh to the world. The terrorist is you who has been waging a seven-year-long war on Yemen, killing children and women and destroying the country. The terrorist is you supporting the US in all its wars and hosting it on your lands and military bases to commit crimes against humanity.”

And the terrorist is the one that is taking thousands of Lebanese nationals as hostages in the Gulf countries to threaten Lebanon on a daily basis. The terrorist is the one that funds all terrorist groups in Lebanon and the region, Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say. However, “Hezbollah is not terrorist; it is a resistance defender, a national, humane, and honorable party that defends its nation, people, and sanctities. Hezbollah is the friend of Qassem Soleimani who makes victories against the terrorists; this is Hezbollah”

The resistance leader emphasized that Hezbollah has the honor to confront those killers who were conspiring against our country and people. “It is clear that Saudi Arabia’s problem is with those who prevented turning Lebanon into a Sheikhdom after 2005, with those who oppose the “Deal of the Century”, and those who contributed to defeating its scheme in Syria and Iraq.”

He then lamented that the resignation of any Lebanese minister won’t change Saudi Arabia’s stance since its problem is with those who defeated its scheme, and stressed that the impact of American-‘Israeli’ crimes in Lebanon remain clear.

Concluding his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah called on people to recognize the enemy, adding that the blood that was shed will remain flowing in the veins of our sons and grandsons until the entire liberation from every American and ‘Israeli’ occupation.