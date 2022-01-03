Martyr Soleimani Is An Eternal School of Resistance, His Assassins Must Receive Fair Punishment - Raisi

By Staff

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech in the ceremony held to commemorate the second martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and their companions in Baghdad on January 3rd, 2020.

At the beginning of his intervention, Raisi saluted the soul of martyr Soleimani and condoled with his family on his martyrdom anniversary.

He then hailed Martyr Soleimani as a culture, school and an entire nation. “Martyr Soleimani is a living school that couldn’t be assassinated by a missile or a bullet. His school is the one of combatting the enemy and offering sacrifices.”

The Iranian president then referred to martyr Soleimani as a prominent military commander, who was also a symbol for huge sacrifices. “Martyr Soleimani’s school is a one that teaches Resistance and liberating lands. Martyr Soleimani was prominent in both political and military fields, and goal was to eliminate evil in the region, and to liberate the occupied lands.”

Martyr Soleimani united the youth to defend the region and eliminate Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’], and his vision was a revolutionary one, in which he dedicated his efforts to confront the enemies, Raisi added.

He then compared Martyr Soleimani to others, describing him as the leader who was present at the forefronts of confrontations.

The Iranian president also highlighted the role of Martyr Soleimani, saying he was the reason behind turning the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, into an international resistance movement.

Raisi also drew the Americans’ attention to that although they think that by assassinating martyr Soleimani they will end his life; truth is that he was born on that day.

Addressing the Americans, Raisi said: Hajj Qassem was an official guest of the Iraqi premier, you violated the Iraqi sovereignty and assassinated an entire people, affirming that the Iranian people will avenge the blood of Hajj Qassem Soleimani.

“The one who assassinated Soleimani should be put on trial and must be subject to a fair punishment,” he concluded.