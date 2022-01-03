Hezbollah Deputy SG Highlights Quds Force Effectual Power in Region, Martyr Soleimani’s Anti-terror Role

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized that the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds Force is the most effective force in West Asia.

Sheikh Qassem made the remarks in an interview with Iran Newspaper on Monday marking the second martyrdom anniversary of Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Unit [PMU], who were martyred in Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020 by a United States' drone attack.

“Martyr Soleimani was the continuation of the Islamic Republic of Iran's attitude towards the leadership of Imam Khomeini and then Imam Khamenei. General Soleimani took the responsibility to set up IRG Qus Force with the aim of trying to liberate Palestine. He was successful in turning the Quds Force into the most efficient force in the region,” Sheikh Qassem underscored.

He further explained that the region has been threatened by different kinds of occupation and invasion. The occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime led to the invasion of parts of Arab states; moreover, there is another usurping regime which is the United States that invaded Afghanistan and then Iraq.

“The third case of occupation by the US was the creation of Takfiri terrorists in Syria and Iraq under the guise of Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’], al-Nusra, or al-Qaeda, which have been aided and abetted by both the US and the Zionist regime.”

Emphasizing that Iran's Quds Force and Iraq's PMU has been fighting three occupation forces, the Hezbollah deputy secretary general added that the resistance forces have also tried to push back the American military forces out of the region.

“Martyr Soleimani played key role in confronting the occupiers and the Takfiri terrorists in Syria and in the whole region.”

Regional nations consider martyrs Soleimani and al-Muhandis as unique commanders whose footprints are visible in every triumph against Daesh. The top resistance figures are seen also as hero and role model for the nations around the region, His Eminence went on to say.

Sheikh Qassem also highlighted that the end of the American military presence in West Asia would end up in halting all of their plots for the region. “The Americans cannot implement their conspiracies as long as the Resistance is standing against their plots.”

Reiterating that Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei mentioned that the proper response against the United States is that the occupiers be forced out of Iraq, Sheikh Qassem concluded that the Resistance will not come to an end after the martyrdom of a commander, because many pro-resistance fighters will continue his path.