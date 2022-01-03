No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Drone Attack Hits US Military Base near Baghdad Airport 

Drone Attack Hits US Military Base near Baghdad Airport 
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Security reports announced that “Air defenses at a military base hosting US forces near Baghdad airport intercepted and shot down two drones.”

According to reports, a counter-missile system “engaged them and they were shot down. No casualties were reported.”

The operation on the Iraqi military base came as the world marks the second anniversary of the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, called on the Security Council to bring the United States and “Israel” to justice for the murder of General Qasem Soleimani.

Israel Iran Iraq UnitedStates QassemSoleimani AbuMahdiAlMuhandis

Comments

  1. Related News
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base near Baghdad Airport 

Drone Attack Hits US Military Base near Baghdad Airport 

3 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Vows Retaliation

‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Vows Retaliation

6 hours ago
Save Hisham! Hunger-striking Palestinian Detainee ’In Critical Condition’

Save Hisham! Hunger-striking Palestinian Detainee ’In Critical Condition’

6 hours ago
Bahrain Names First Ambassador to Syria in Over a Decade

Bahrain Names First Ambassador to Syria in Over a Decade

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 03-01-2022 Hour: 02:47 Beirut Timing

whatshot