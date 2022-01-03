- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Vows Retaliation
By Staff, Agencies
‘Israeli’ warplanes carried out a series of attacks early Sunday targeting different locations in the south and north of the Gaza Strip, causing damages but no casualties.
In the north of the Strip, the Zionist regime’s artillery attacked with rockets a location to the east of Beit Hanoun town and an open area to the north of Beit Lahia town, causing damages but no human casualties.
‘Israeli’ warplanes also attacked with missiles a location to the west of Khan Younis, south of the Strip, causing damage.
Photos and videos shared on social media showed huge explosions in the site bombed in Khan Younis.
In retaliation, the Palestinian resistance fired two Sam-7 antiaircraft missiles at the ‘Israeli’ warplanes.
The spokesman of the Zionist occupation military reported that two Palestinian missiles had fallen in “Gush Dan” area.
The Palestinian resistance factions stressed that they would respond to any Zionist escalation against Gaza. It is worth noting that the deterioration of the health condition of Palestinian prisoner, Hisahm Abu Hawash, who has been on an open-ended hunger strike for 139, will renew the confrontation with the occupation.
Comments
- Related News