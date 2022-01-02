Lebanese Independence at Stake as Parliamentary Elections Intended to Make Major Political Change

By Mohammad Youssef

The US administration, ‘Israel’, and many pro-America Arab countries are harboring hopes that the next parliamentary elections in Lebanon in mid May 2022 will be a landmark as it will bring a new majority that will lead the country in their direction, as they all assume.

Many plans are in the making now, some are ready to this effect.

But will their efforts succeed and will Lebanon witness a dramatic major change in its political position?

This is a valid question especially that the Americans are exercising every possible pressure to detach Lebanon from its current political position and push it towards the American sphere.

The preparations are huge and the budgets are immense, and after the American Saudi siege against Lebanon reached its peak, they suppose this will make it easier for them to buy the seats by bribing the electors with a few dollars.

Lebanon nowadays and the Lebanese are in a very dire situation, financially and economically, the budget is almost bankrupt and the state has failed to provide the vital and essential basic needs for its people; namely electricity, food, medication and health care.

All sectors are almost collapsing and the functioning ones are working at their lowest capacity.

It is anticipated that Washington and its proxy parties inside and outside the country will gradually mount their pressure as Lebanon approach the Election Day next may; this will be accompanied with a fierce media campaign to hold the resistance and its supporters responsible for all the woes that plagued the country. The main goal is to plant a wedge, sow the seeds of discord and mistrust, cast doubts about its role, depict it as a very negative one and portray it as non-conducive to public good.

The NGOs and their affiliated groups of the so-called civil society and independent figures attempt to attract more followers to their ranks by making huge investments in the misleading advertisement heavy machines.

They are trying to use bright slogans and new names to camouflage their real identities and affiliations; but what they do not know, may be, is that everyone knows almost everything about them.

The deadly mistake they did, early enough, is their animosity to all what pertains to real national independence, pride and dignity. We never heard their voices when the Saudi official authorities launched a relentless campaign against the country because of a statement made by one of the government ministers about the Saudi war against Yemen.

We never heard their voices protesting or condemning the US support to the ‘Israeli’ enemy in the issue of the maritime border demarcation.

Now, they want to focus their effort in stripping Lebanon of its strength in the resistance against the enemy so it would be easier for them to respond to Western demands to bow down to the pressures and surrender the country’s wealth and natural resources to benefit the ‘Israelis’.

The plan will simply and plainly go as follows; as these parties win the majority in the parliament, they will be in the strong position to engineer a new government, name its head and also prepare for the presidential elections where they could also choose the name that follows their plans. As such, they think they can pass the laws and regulations requested by their masters in Washington. Those laws are necessarily and truly against the Lebanese interests and would only serve the American ones.

Is this a fate that cannot be escaped?

Absolutely not, this is what they plan, but at the other side of the equation there are other parties that would not allow Washington and its allies, local or regional, to play their game of changing Lebanon’s face and faith.

Simply, Lebanon will not change to be the Lebanon on the American path, and its people’s faith and trust in their resistance and the huge sacrifices they made together will be enough to preserve Lebanon’s unity, independence and dignity.