US Occupation Bases In Northern Syria Targeted By Rockets

By Staff, Agencies

Several Katyusha rockets separately hit military facilities where US occupation forces are stationed in Syria’s oil-producing northern provinces of Deir Ez-Zor and Hasakah, but there were no immediate reports of serious injuries and the extent of damage caused.

A military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Arabic-language Shafaq news agency that ‏three projectiles slammed into a base in Deir Ez-Zor that sits near the border with Iraq and where US occupation forces are stationed, on Friday evening.

Witnesses, who preferred not to be named, said successive explosions were heard after the rockets targeted the military base. No group has claimed responsibility for the targeting yet.

The US military later responded and struck the rocket launchers with 155mm howitzers.

Furthermore, the General Organization of Radio and Television Syria [ORTAS] reported late on Friday that a number of rockets had been fired on a military airbase where US occupation forces are positioned in the country's northeastern province of Hasakah.

The report added that the rockets landed at the edge of base in al-Shaddadi town, which lies on the southern outskirts of the provincial, without no immediate reports about casualties.

The US military has stationed its occupation forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists.

Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.

Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in Syria for its oil.

After failing to oust the Syrian government with the help of its proxies and direct involvement in the conflict, the US government has now stepped up its economic war on the Arab country.