Tehran Says Its Space Program Not Banned by Any Resolution

By Staff, Agencies

Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh dismissed the US reaction to the recent launch of an Iranian satellite carrier, stressing that no resolution has prohibited Iran’s space research programs or the test of satellite carriers.

Iran’s Defense Ministry on Thursday announced that the country’s homegrown satellite carrier rocket, Simorgh [Phoenix], successfully launched three research devices in a space research mission that scored yet another achievement for the Islamic Republic’s civilian space program.

Later on Thursday, the US State Department said Washington “remains concerned with Iran’s development of space launch vehicles.” It also claimed that such satellite launches would violate a UN Security Council resolution, calling on the Islamic Republic to steer clear of any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads.

On Friday, Khatibzadeh condemned comments by the White House, stressing that scientific and research progress, including in the field of aerospace, is the Iranian nation’s inalienable right and that such meddlesome statements would not break Iranians' resolve to progress in that field.

“No resolution prevents the Islamic Republic of Iran from continuing its space program and the related experiments, including in the field of satellites-carriers, thus, citing UNSC Resolution 2231 is purely fallacious and fundamentally untrue,” he stressed.

“As previously stated, the Islamic Republic of Iran has the right to use peaceful technologies in the path of its scientific-research development according to international standards, and in so doing, it will not await the opinions of some countries that seek to impose their dictates,” Khatibzadeh added.

He also paid tribute to young Iranian scientists for their remarkable achievements in the field of aerospace despite illegal and unjust sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic.