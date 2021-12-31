No Script

‘Israel’, US Sign $2 Billion Deal for 12 Helicopters, Refueling Aircraft

Zionist Entity access_time 10 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s war ministry signed an agreement with the US government to acquire 12 Lockheed Martin CH-53K helicopters and two additional Boeing KC-46 refueling aircraft.

The US War Department’s Procurement Delegation signed the letters of acceptance [LOAs] with the Tel Aviv occupation regime on Thursday evening to replace the Zionist Air Force’s CH-53 Yasur heavy-lift helicopters and Ra’am [Boeing 707] tanker aircraft that are required for long-range missions.

War Minister Benny Gantz claimed that these procurement agreements are significant milestones in the Zionist military buildup processes.

“We continue to strengthen our capabilities and to change and adapt our Air Force to face future challenges both near and far,” he added.

The deal regarding the helicopters is estimated at USD $2 billion with the first expected to arrive in the occupied territories throughout 2026 and the option to procure an additional six helicopters. The agreement was signed with the US Navy by the head of the War Ministry Mission to the US Brig.-Gen. [ret.] Michel Ben Baruch.

