COVID Spikes in Lebanon with 4573 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 4573 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

Of the new cases, 204 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 723,640 cases and 9,102 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 660 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 324 are in intensive care, with 71 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 11,768 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,373, or 43.6 percent of the eligible population, as well as 6,911 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,947,949 people, or 35.7 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 5,919 third doses bringing that the total to 293,830 or 15.1 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.

Lebanon Coronavirus COVID-19

Comments

