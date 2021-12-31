Palestinian Resistance Warns ‘Israel’: Any Aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque to Cost It Dearly

By Staff, Agencies

The joint military drill staged earlier this week by various resistance factions in the Gaza Strip convey the message that any aggression against the holy al-Aqsa Mosque will cost the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity dearly, a resistance spokesman said.

The spokesman for the Palestinian Resistance Committees [PRC], Mohamed al-Barim, better known by the nom de guerre Abu Mujahid, said in an interview with the Palestinian Arabic-language Shehab news agency that the message of the war game for the Tel Aviv regime is that any damage to the occupied al-Quds and the al-Aqsa Mosque compound will elicit a strong collective response from all Palestinian resistance factions.

He added that the drill also relayed the message that resistance fighters will not sit idly by, and will tirelessly seek freedom of all Palestinian prisoners being kept behind bars in ‘Israeli’ jails and detention centers.

Palestinian resistance factions launched a joint military drill in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The factions said in a joint statement that the exercise was aimed at the exchange of expertise and enhancement of combat preparedness.

Sunday’s military training was the first between Palestinian factions since the 11-day war between Palestinian resistance groups in the besieged Gaza Strip and the Tel Aviv regime, during which at least 260 Palestinians were martyred by ‘Israeli’ fire, 66 of which were children.

Tensions have been running high in the occupied territories for months over Zionist settlement activities and its planned eviction of Palestinian families from their ancestral homes.

Palestinian groups and activists warned that the Tel Aviv regime’s treatment of the Palestinians and its settler assaults in the occupied West Bank will lead to a new Intifada [uprising].

In the same respect, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says it will not remain silent in the face of ‘Israel’s’ ever-growing aggression and settlement expansion across the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement released on the 13th anniversary of the 2008-2009 war on Gaza, Hamas said to sit idly by was not permitted while the Zionist regime accelerated its Judaization campaign and settlement activities in occupied al-Quds and the West Bank.

Hamas pledged to build up its defensive capabilities and military strength to confront ‘Israel’ on multiple fronts.

“The option of comprehensive resistance, especially the armed struggle and the popular uprising against the occupation, is the optimal way to extract the usurped Palestinian rights, liberate the land, defend the Palestinian people and curb the ‘Israeli’ aggression and crimes,” the statement read.

It also called on the international community to hold the regime accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian nation.