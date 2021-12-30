No Script

Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission

Zionist PM Appoints New Head of 'Israeli' Atomic Energy Commission
9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday appointed Moshe Edri as the new head of the ‘Israeli’ entity’s Atomic Energy Commission.

Edri is a civil servant who works at the Zionist War Ministry.

He served for 31 years in the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s military, most notably as the chief of the special forces of the Air Force, completing his service as a brigadier general.

“Moshe Edri is the right person at the right time,” Bennett claimed.

Edri will replace Zeev Snir, who has been in office since 2015 and whose term ends in June.

The appointment will take effect in July 2022 following approval by the Zionist regime's Civil Service Commission appointments committee and by the government.

