No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

To Reassure Allies, US Aircraft Carrier to Remain in Mediterranean 

To Reassure Allies, US Aircraft Carrier to Remain in Mediterranean 
folder_openMore from Middle East access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Amid escalating tension, the United States has ordered an aircraft carrier to remain in the Mediterranean in a bid to reassure European allies.

US War Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier strike group to stay in the region and hold off on its scheduled onward voyage to the Middle East.

The “schedule change reflects the need for a persistent presence in Europe, and is necessary to reassure our allies and partners of our commitment to collective defense,” a military official said.

The move comes despite an agreement by the United States and Russia to hold talks on January 10 on Geneva on tensions including over Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden's administration has insisted on working in lockstep with European allies, with NATO representatives also slated to meet with Russia.

The Harry S. Truman carrier group set sail on December 1 from its base in Norfolk, Virginia on a regularly scheduled deployment.

Last week it conducted joint exercises with the Tunisian military before sailing east.

Russia mediterranean usnavy UnitedStates NATO

Comments

  1. Related News
To Reassure Allies, US Aircraft Carrier to Remain in Mediterranean 

To Reassure Allies, US Aircraft Carrier to Remain in Mediterranean 

7 hours ago
Syrian Soldiers Force US Military Convoy to Backtrack in Hasakah

Syrian Soldiers Force US Military Convoy to Backtrack in Hasakah

8 hours ago
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials

Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials

9 hours ago
Hamas Slams ‘Israeli’ Settlement Plan In Syrian Golan as ‘New Form of Aggression against Arabs’

Hamas Slams ‘Israeli’ Settlement Plan In Syrian Golan as ‘New Form of Aggression against Arabs’

11 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 29-12-2021 Hour: 02:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot