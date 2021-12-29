Syrian Soldiers Force US Military Convoy to Backtrack in Hasakah

By Staff, Agencies

Amid smoldering public resentment over the deployment of American occupation forces in northeastern Syria, the Syrian Army troops have blocked a US military convoy as it was attempting to pass through a community in the northern flank of the energy-rich province of Hasakah.

According to a report published by state-run SANA news agency, Syrian soldiers, deployed at a security checkpoint near the village of al-Dirdara, intercepted the convoy of five armored vehicles on Tuesday evening.

The American occupation troops were subsequently forced to backtrack in the direction they came from. There were no reports of clashes or injuries.

On December 16, a US convoy of five US military vehicles, escorted by a vehicle belonging to US-backed Kurdish militants affiliated with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF], was forced to retreat after locals of the villages of al-Damkhiya and Abu Dhuwail in the same Syrian province blocked a road, and prevented the convoy’s movement.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists.

Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.

Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in Syria for its oil.

After failing to oust the Syrian government with the help of its proxies and direct involvement in the conflict, the US government has now stepped up its economic war on the Arab country.