No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials

Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
folder_openBahrain access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

After one year on Bahrain’s unashamed normalization with the Zionist occupiers of Palestine, the ‘Israeli’ regime’s first ambassador to Bahrain, Eitan Naeh, on Tuesday handed his credentials to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The event was held in a ceremony at the al-Sakhir Palace in the western part of the Gulf country.

Before taking up the diplomatic posting in the capital Manama, Na'eh served as the Zionist regime’s ambassador to the UAE, another Arab country that agreed also to normalize ties with the ‘Israeli’ occupiers of the lands of Palestine.

Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates, signed the deal of normalization with the Zionist entity during an official ceremony hosted by former US president Donald Trump at the White House last September. Sudan and Morocco followed suit later in the year and inked similar US-brokered normalization deals with the regime.

Palestinians condemned the deals as a treacherous “stab in the back” of their cause against the decades-long ‘Israeli’ occupation.

Israel bahrain normalization

Comments

  1. Related News
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials

Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials

9 hours ago
Bahrain Crackdown: Pursuits beyond the Border

Bahrain Crackdown: Pursuits beyond the Border

9 days ago
Bahraini Hunger Striker in London Told by MPs They Will Take up Case

Bahraini Hunger Striker in London Told by MPs They Will Take up Case

12 days ago
Rights Group Rebukes Bahrain for Targeting Opponents of Normalization with “Israel”

Rights Group Rebukes Bahrain for Targeting Opponents of Normalization with “Israel”

15 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 29-12-2021 Hour: 02:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot