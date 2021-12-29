Lebanon Records 2280 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 2280 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 92 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 715,950 cases and 9,072 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 652 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 323 are in intensive care, with 71 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 14,332 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,348,463 or 43.1 percent of the eligible population, as well as 8,909 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,931,949 people, or 35.5 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 6,966 third doses bringing that the total to 281,003 or 14.5 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.