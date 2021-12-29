No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Lebanon Records 2280 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 2280 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.
folder_openLebanon access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 2280 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 92 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 715,950 cases and 9,072 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 652 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 323 are in intensive care, with 71 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 14,332 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,348,463 or 43.1 percent of the eligible population, as well as 8,909 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,931,949 people, or 35.5 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 6,966 third doses bringing that the total to 281,003 or 14.5 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.

Lebanon Coronavirus COVID-19

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanon Records 2280 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 2280 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

11 hours ago
Lebanon Records 1100 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 1100 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

one day ago
Sayyed Nasrallah to Speak on Anniversary of Martyrs Soleimani, Muhandis

Sayyed Nasrallah to Speak on Anniversary of Martyrs Soleimani, Muhandis

one day ago
Hezbollah Media Relations: Press Statement of Saudi-Aggression on Yemen Spox Is Not Worth A Response

Hezbollah Media Relations: Press Statement of Saudi-Aggression on Yemen Spox Is Not Worth A Response

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 29-12-2021 Hour: 02:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot