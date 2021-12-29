No Script

Saudi Warplanes Extensively Attack Yemen’s Al-Jawf, Marib

By Staff, Agencies

Warplanes belonging to the Saudi-led coalition heavily bombarded various areas of the Yemeni provinces of Marib and al-Jawf in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Saudi warplanes intensified their airstrikes in various parts of Marib province over the past 24 hours, Yemen’s al-Masirah network reported.

The attacks were aimed at preventing the Yemeni army and popular committees from continuing to advance in Marib province.

Meanwhile, Yemeni media outlets reported that residential areas in al-Jawf province were also bombarded by Saudi warplanes.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni forces achieved the strategic and strategic achievements in al-Jawf a few days ago.

Relatively, Mohammad al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Political Council of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, recently said in a speech about the battle of Marib that Yemeni Resistance forces are close to achieving the final victory in Marib.

Yemeni people want to take full control of Marib as soon as possible, he said, adding that Yemeni armed forces are under pressure from the people to liberate the province.

The defeat of the Saudi-led coalition in Marib is tantamount to their defeats in other fronts, he added.

