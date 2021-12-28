No Script

'Israeli' Knesset Approves Billions in Extra Military Spending For 'Classified Objectives'

‘Israeli’ Knesset Approves Billions in Extra Military Spending For ‘Classified Objectives’
5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist parliament [Knesset] Finance Committee approved a $481 million budget addition to the 2021 military budget on Monday, according to Calcalist.

The near $2.89 billion cash injection have been categorized as going towards ‘classified objectives,’ the report said.

Knesset Members who asked why the additional funds were not included in the entity’s budget approved on November 4 were told that the decision was only taken in recent weeks, according to the report.

In July, the Zionist occupation government approved some $18.6 billion military budget for 2022 – $2,246 billion more than the 2021 budget.

The new ‘Israeli’ military budget will enable the Zionist regime to develop new tools, operational plans and technologies to take on “all threats we face,” 'Israeli' War Minister Benny Gantz claimed, days before it was passed in November.

