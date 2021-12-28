Lebanon Records 1100 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 1100 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.

Of the new cases, 152 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 713,670 cases and 9,057 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 645 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 310 are in intensive care, with 69 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 197 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,334,131 or 42.8 percent of the eligible population, as well as 98 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,923,040 people, or 35.3 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 42 third doses bringing that the total to 274,037 or 14.3 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.