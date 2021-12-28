- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah to Speak on Anniversary of Martyrs Soleimani, Muhandis
By Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech next Monday, on January 3rd, 2022.
The date marks the second martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, resistance commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and their martyred companions.
Al-Ahed News platforms will be covering the speech live in English:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @ahdonaeng
Telegram: Eng_ahed
General Soleimani, the then commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds Force, and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], were assassinated along with their companions in a US drone strike authorized by then-US President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.
Both commanders were admired by Muslim nations for eliminating the US-sponsored Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.
