Sayyed Nasrallah to Speak on Anniversary of Martyrs Soleimani, Muhandis

folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech next Monday, on January 3rd, 2022.

The date marks the second martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, resistance commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and their martyred companions.

General Soleimani, the then commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds Force, and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], were assassinated along with their companions in a US drone strike authorized by then-US President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Both commanders were admired by Muslim nations for eliminating the US-sponsored Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

