Colorado Shooting: Shooter Kills Four, Injures Others in Multiple Locations in Denver Area

By Staff, CNN

A string of shootings across the Denver metro area in the US state of Colorado left multiple people dead and a police officer injured, authorities said.

According to initial reports, police confirm there are at least four dead. The suspect is also dead, authorities added.

"There are four significant locations where gunfire took place in the City and County of Denver," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said at a news conference late Monday.

The first shooting began just after 5 p.m., when three people were shot, leaving two adult women dead and one adult male injured, according to Pazen.

One adult male was killed at a second location, and at a third location, a gun was fired, but no injuries were reported.

Denver Police officers identified a vehicle associated with the incident and a pursuit ensued. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and officers, Pazen continued. No officers were injured as a result.

"We believe the individual, after disabling the police car, fled into Lakewood," Pazen said.

Police in Lakewood received a call of shots fired at a business just before 6 p.m., according to Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Romero said during the news conference.

Police were able to get a description of the vehicle and the suspect. Lakewood Police found the car, and as they attempted to make contact with the driver, the driver opened fire on police, who returned fire, Romero said.

There is no threat to the community, authorities said.

A motive for the shootings is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.