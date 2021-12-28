No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port

Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
folder_openSyria access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Syria's air defenses have confronted yet another ‘Israeli’ attack on the Arab country, this time targeting its northwestern biggest port city of Latakia.

State-run SANA news agency reported the missile attack as it happened early Tuesday.

It is not clear yet whether the attack resulted in any human losses, but the report said "a large number of containers" resting in the port caught fire as a result of the strike.

Additionally, a Syrian military source stated that “the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried our early this morning an aerial assault that targeted the yard of containers at the Latakia Port,” adding that “the attack was carried out using barrages of missiles launched from the depth of the Mediterranean west of the city of Latakia.”

The aggression, the military source noted, caused fire at the place and huge material damage, while efforts were underway to fight the fires and inspect the damages caused by the attack.

Last time, the Zionist regime had targeted Latakia around 20 days ago.

Syria and the Zionist occupation regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-present occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights.

The ‘Israeli’ regime maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as a launch pad for its attacks on the Syrian soil.

The attacks started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

Israel Syria latakia

Comments

  1. Related News
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port

Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port

7 hours ago
Foiling Western Projects Reason behind Terrorist War on Syria – Deputy FM

Foiling Western Projects Reason behind Terrorist War on Syria – Deputy FM

5 days ago
Syrian Soldiers, Locals Block US Military Convoys in Hasakah, Force It to Backtrack

Syrian Soldiers, Locals Block US Military Convoys in Hasakah, Force It to Backtrack

11 days ago
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred

Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred

12 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 28-12-2021 Hour: 02:28 Beirut Timing

whatshot