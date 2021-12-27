- Home
Hezbollah Media Relations: Press Statement of Saudi-Aggression on Yemen Spox Is Not Worth A Response
Translated by Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement regarding the press conference held by the spokesman of the Saudi-led aggression forces on Yemen:
What was stated in the press conference held by the spokesman for the Saudi-led aggression forces on Yemen about what he called evidence of Hezbollah's role in Yemen are trivial and absurd, and do not deserve to be commented on and responded to.
