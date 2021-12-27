No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Hezbollah Media Relations: Press Statement of Saudi-Aggression on Yemen Spox Is Not Worth A Response

Hezbollah Media Relations: Press Statement of Saudi-Aggression on Yemen Spox Is Not Worth A Response
folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement regarding the press conference held by the spokesman of the Saudi-led aggression forces on Yemen:

What was stated in the press conference held by the spokesman for the Saudi-led aggression forces on Yemen about what he called evidence of Hezbollah's role in Yemen are trivial and absurd, and do not deserve to be commented on and responded to.

Lebanon yemen Hezbollah SaudiArabia

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Media Relations: Press Statement of Saudi-Aggression on Yemen Spox Is Not Worth A Response

Hezbollah Media Relations: Press Statement of Saudi-Aggression on Yemen Spox Is Not Worth A Response

one hour ago
Aoun: Lebanon Needs 6 to 7 Years to Exit Crisis

Aoun: Lebanon Needs 6 to 7 Years to Exit Crisis

2 days ago
For First in Months Lebanon Records 2119 COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

For First in Months Lebanon Records 2119 COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

3 days ago
‘Israeli’ Center Says Hezbollah Has 2k UAVs, Can Severely Damage Zionist ‘Defenses’

‘Israeli’ Center Says Hezbollah Has 2k UAVs, Can Severely Damage Zionist ‘Defenses’

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 27-12-2021 Hour: 08:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot