145 NGOs Urge UN to Provide Protection to Palestinians against “Israeli” Settlers’ Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian NGOs Network has urged the United Nations to provide international protection for Palestinian civilians against attacks conducted by “Israeli” settlers who are backed by the regime’s army.

In a statement, the network, which includes 145 organizations, demanded that the UN take urgent measures to provide international protection for Palestinians amid escalated settler attacks, especially in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The groups described the escalated settler violence as part of “Israeli” attempts to “forcibly deport” the Palestinians, noting that the attacks amount to “war crimes.”

The attacks come as part of “an open and systematic war,” and “are not individual” or separate from the “Israeli” entity’s policy of ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the occupied territories, the statement said.

The Palestinian NGOs Network also urged the UN to pressure the entity to stop its practices against the Palestinians which they said amount to “war crimes”.

It also called for taking all necessary steps to support Palestinians’ right to remain on their land and to stop all “Israeli” measures aimed to evacuate the territory of its indigenous people.

The statement also stressed the significance of activating the popular protection and security committees and supplying them with necessary needs to confront “extremism and racism.”

The network also called for the formation of a broad international front to end the “Israeli” occupation and for the expansion of international campaigns of solidarity with the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.

It also called for prosecuting the occupying regime and holding it accountable for the atrocities it has committed against the Palestinian people.

“Israeli” settlers routinely engage in acts of violence and vandalism against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians are outraged by the sharp rise in settler attacks on their villages, which are backed by the “Israeli” military.

“Israeli” group B’Tselem has documented hundreds of such settler attacks this year alone.

However, “Israeli” authorities rarely prosecute “Israeli” settler assaults on Palestinians and their property. Hence, the vast majority of the files are closed due to deliberate police failure to investigate properly.

The settler violence includes property and mosque arson attacks, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among other acts.

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday strongly denounced the rising attacks by “Israeli” forces and settlers across the occupied territories, stressing that Palestinians have a lawful right to resist the entity’s occupation of their lands.