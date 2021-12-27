- Home
Parts of Northern, Western Japan Buried Under Heavy Snow
By Staff, Agencies
Heavy snowfall continued to pummel northern and western Japan on Monday, a day after more than 100 domestic flights in the country were grounded due to bad weather.
Footage from local media showed workers clearing icy roads in Minamiuonuma, Niigata prefecture, amidst heavy snow that completely buried parked vehicles.
Japan Broadcasting Corporation [NHK] reported that about 90 centimeters [35 inches] of snow is expected to fall in the mountainous areas of Niigata prefecture by Tuesday morning.
Japan Meteorological Agency warned heavy snow could leave vehicles stranded on roads, urging people to refrain from non-essential outings in areas along the Sea of Japan.
