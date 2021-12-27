Dorothy Shea’s Empty Promises

By Mohammad Youssef

When Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah first announced the party will import fuel from Iran to break the sinister cycle of the US siege, the American ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea, as usual, tried to belittle the achievement. She suddenly announced that Washington is ready to help and made the necessary contacts to insure the gas supplies would reach Lebanon from Egypt via Jordan and Syria.

Months after the American ambassador’s public promise, not any drop or one single cubic centimeter of gas reached to Lebanon.

Shea did not explain why her promises did not materialize, and she disrespectfully never justified to the Lebanese people her failure to deliver.

Actually, the main motive behind the ambassador hasty decision was not alleviating the people’s suffering, because it could have done so many different things to this effect, but her basic obsession was to evacuate Hezbollah decision from its content so it would not reflect positively on the Lebanese people.

The whole issue reflects genuinely Washington’s policy and stance towards the region and its people. A policy which is based on oppression, hypocrisy and arrogance.

For its part, Hezbollah made huge efforts: from intensive contacts to necessary negotiations and from deals concluding to logistic preparations, not forgetting the military and security arrangements made to insure the whole operation. Thanks and blessings to these efforts, the fuel reached to the Lebanese houses across the nation, without any discrimination and preferences, and now hundreds of thousands of Lebanese benefit from Hezbollah and Iran’s help.

This says a lot about the party’s commitment to Lebanon and the Lebanese, and that it is always there to defend, protect and help them in any calamity.

Meanwhile, Dorothy Shea never bothered herself to say anything about her deceitful promises and misleading announcement.

But many well informed circles in Washington revealed the truth about Shea’s lies!

The American ambassador received heavy blame from her administration for making such promises to the Lebanese.

Her promise has created a division inside the US administration, many influential parties and figures refused to agree upon it, as it involved a partial lift of the Siege on Syria as well.

In fact, the United States administration has the capacity and ability to help Lebanon or at least ease its crisis, but this does not boil down to its interest of suffocating the country to make it surrender and accept Washington dictations and that of the Israeli enemy.

For her part, the US ambassador can continue her game of ignoring her fake promises, but the Lebanese will remember very well her lies and will also remember that the best thing Dorothy Shea can do is to distribute few masks in Beirut streets!