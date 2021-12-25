No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Saree: Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Sensitive Targets in Saudi Jizan, Painful Ops Coming

Saree: Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Sensitive Targets in Saudi Jizan, Painful Ops Coming
folder_openYemen access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

Yemeni armed forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced that “The Yemeni missile forces managed to demolish very important and sensitive sites in Saudi Jizan with three ballistic missiles of high accuracy and advanced technology.”

According to Saree, “The missiles hit its targets.”

Saree stressed that this targeting comes within the framework of the legitimate response to the crimes and escalation of the Saudi-American aggression and its siege on Yemen.

The Yemeni official promised “The Saudi regime with painful operations as long as it persists and continues in its brutal aggression and crimes.”

yemen SaudiArabia

Comments

  1. Related News
Saree: Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Sensitive Targets in Saudi Jizan, Painful Ops Coming

Saree: Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Sensitive Targets in Saudi Jizan, Painful Ops Coming

9 hours ago
Yemen Denounces Saudi War Crimes As Strikes Intensify

Yemen Denounces Saudi War Crimes As Strikes Intensify

10 hours ago
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital

Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital

one day ago
Yemenis Honor Victims of War in Rally against the Saudi-led Aggression

Yemenis Honor Victims of War in Rally against the Saudi-led Aggression

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 25-12-2021 Hour: 02:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot