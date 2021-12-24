For First in Months Lebanon Records 2119 COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 1912 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

Of the new cases, 258 were found among travelers to the country where 72 cases originated from European countries, 62 from Arab Gulf countries, 54 from African countries, 43 from East Asian countries and 27 cases from countries in North Africa.

These figures brought Lebanon's aggregate to 709,242 cases and 9,012 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 660 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 309 are in intensive care, with 55 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,242 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,328,280 or 42.7 percent of the eligible population, as well as 5,823 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,920,001 people, or 35.2 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 4,070 third doses bringing that the total to 272,408 or 14.2 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.