Iran Fires Missiles on Last Day of Massive Drills

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] has simultaneously launched 16 ballistic missiles of different classes during massive joint military exercises in Iran’s southern areas, saying the drills carried a stark warning to ‘Israel.’

The IRG Aerospace Force fired long-range, medium-range, and short-range missiles on Friday, marking the final day of the large-scale exercise, dubbed Great Prophet 17.

The ballistic missiles used in the exercise were Emad, Ghadr, Sejjil, Zelzal, and Zolfaqar, which hit and destroyed the intended targets with an accuracy of one hundred percent.

At the same time, 10 of the Aerospace Force’s offensive drones also launched a simultaneous operation and destroyed the intended targets.

The IRG Deputy Chief of Operations and spokesman for the joint drills Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan said the exercise conveyed Iran’s deterrent power to the enemies and carried a message of peace to Iran’s friends and neighboring countries.

The maneuvers were held in the Gulf region, the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the coastal areas of the southern province of Hormozgan, Bushehr, and Khuzestan. The exercises were part of major military drills Iran holds regularly to improve its combat readiness.

They intended to showcase the maneuverability of solid fuel missiles to cross enemy shields and simultaneous strikes and to improve the combat readiness of the IRG’s forces.

During the drills, five cruise missiles were also fired from Iran’s Shahid Roudaki ocean-going warship for the first time.

The medium-range cruise missiles successfully hit their targets.