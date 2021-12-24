No Script

IRG ’Great Prophet 17’ Held To Respond to Zionists’ Rhetoric – Chief of Staff

folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Baqeri said that the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG]’s “Great Prophet 17” military drills is a military exercise held in response to the empty threats of the Zionist regime.

Speaking on the sidelines of the final stage of IRG's massive joint military exercises in the south of the country in the Gulf region, Major General Baqeri said on Friday that was held in response to the recent empty threats of the ‘Israeli’ regime.

"In this exercise, 16 missiles fired from different platforms hit a certain target accurately," General Baqeri added in comments to reporters on Friday.

Baqeri also noted that this exercise just showed a small part of the Islamic Republic's missile capability.

In the same context, IRG Chief Commander, Major General Hossein Salami, said on the sidelines of the drill on Friday that the exercise was a response to threats from the Zionist ‘Israeli’ regime officials.

"If the officials of this regime do a damn thing, we will cut off their hands," General Salami underscored.

