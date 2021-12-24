Zionist Settler Runs Over, Kills Palestinian Lady in Occupied West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

A middle-aged Palestinian woman was martyred after a Zionist settler ran him over in the central part of the West Bank, hours after dozens of Palestinians sustained injuries in violent attacks by ‘Israeli’ occupation forces during a raid into a village in the occupied territories.

Palestine’s official WAFA news agency reported that 55-year-old Ghadeer Anis Masalma was struck at the entrance to the town of Sinjil, northeast of Ramallah, on Friday noon.

WAFA’s sources added that the settler fled the scene after the attack.

There have been scores of “hit and run” incidents targeting Palestinians in different parts of the occupied West Bank, with most of them largely going uninvestigated by Zionist regime authorities. Some of such events have even resulted in fatalities.

A Palestinian boy, identified as Abdul-Rahim al-Jabari, was injured on September 2 after an ‘Israeli’ settler ran him over near the illegal Zionist settlement of Kiryat Arba.

On May 30, an ‘Israeli’ police vehicle ran over and injured a Palestinian teenage boy for raising a Palestinian flag on his bike in the occupied al-Quds neighborhood of Ras al-Amoud.