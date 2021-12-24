‘Israeli’ Center Says Hezbollah Has 2k UAVs, Can Severely Damage Zionist ‘Defenses’

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah is in possession of some 2,000 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles [UAV] compared to 2006 when the group had less than 50, an ‘Israeli’ research center claimed, warning that a “swarm” of such UAVs can severely damage the Zionist entity’s ‘defenses.’

In a report released on Thursday, the ALMA Research Center said it has concluded that Hezbollah now possesses approximately 2,000 UAVs.

“Over the past 15 years, there has been a huge increase in the number of Hezbollah’s UAVs,” the center added based on its ‘information and professional assessments.’

“While in 2006 Hezbollah had only a few dozen UAVs [in our estimation less than 50], we have information that in 2013 they had a few hundred [about 200 UAVs] and in 2016 they had hundreds of UAVs [we estimate up to about 800]. We estimate that they now have at least 2,000 UAVs,” the report went on to explain.

It then warned that an extensive attack by “swarm” of Hezbollah’s UAVs on the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime’s air defense systems in the north could neutralize the Zionist ‘defenses’ or severely damage them.

“Another example could be a UAV attack on Haifa port, shutting it down de facto.”

In the Thursday report and in an earlier one published on Tuesday, the ALMA Research Center claimed that Hezbollah’s UAVs were mostly produced in Iran, adding that the Islamic Republic has evolved highly advanced operational capabilities in this sector.

In recent years, Hezbollah has shot down several intruding 'Israeli' UAVs in Lebanon.

The Tel Aviv regime frequently violates Lebanon’s airspace. The Lebanese government, Hezbollah, and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] have repeatedly condemned the Zionist military’s overflights, stressing that they are in clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the country’s sovereignty.

The resolution, which brokered a ceasefire in the ‘Israeli’ war on Lebanon in July 2006, calls on the Zionist regime to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In another report last month, Zionist media claimed that Hezbollah is in possession of more than 100,000 rockets, stressing that the ‘Israeli’ military’s existing missile systems neither are capable of intercepting such a number of missiles and rockets nor can protect Zionist settlers.