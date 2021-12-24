‘Israel’ Willing To Invest In Doubling Occupied Golan Population

By Staff, ‘Israel’ Hayom

In the course of its efforts to cement its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights, the Zionist regime’s cabinet will convene on Sunday to approve a plan to double the population of the Golan Heights and particularly in the settlement of Katzrin.

The Zionist cabinet members are set to approve upgrades to existing infrastructure, the establishment of new communities and neighborhoods, and the creation of around 2,000 jobs in an effort to transform the occupied Syrian Golan into the entity’s renewable energy capital.

The Tel Aviv regime is planning to invest $317 million in the plan.

Once approved, the plan will see around $183 million allotted toward planning and settling, including the approval of the construction of 3,300 settler units within five years in Katzrin.

Around 4,000 settler units are set to be approved for the Golan Regional Council. In total, the plan is expected to lead to an increase of 23,000 settlers in the Golan region.

In 1967, the Zionist occupation waged a full-scale war against Arab territories, during which it occupied a large swathe of Golan and annexed it four years later, a move never recognized by the international community.

In 1973, another war broke out and a year later, a UN-brokered ceasefire came into force, according to which Tel Aviv and Damascus agreed to separate their troops and create a buffer zone in the Heights.

The Zionist entity has over the past decades built dozens of settlements in the Golan Heights in defiance of international calls for the regime to stop its illegal construction activities.

Syria has repeatedly reaffirmed its sovereignty over the Golan Heights, saying the territory must be completely restored to its control.

The United Nations has time and again emphasized Syria's sovereignty over the territory.