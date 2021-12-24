Zionist FM: ‘Bad’ Nuclear Pact with Iran Worse Than No Deal At All

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israel’ would prefer that the US and other powers walk away from nuclear talks with Iran rather than pursue a “bad deal,” the Zionist entity's 'Foreign Minister' Yair Lapid said in comments published Thursday.

Lapid told The New York Times that the best case scenario was what he called a “good deal” with Iran, appearing to give rare backing to negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact that the Tel Aviv regime has largely dismissed as an Iranian delaying tactic.

“We have no problem with a deal. A good deal is a good thing,” Lapid said.

“Second best would be no deal but tightening the sanctions and making sure Iran cannot go forward. And the third and worst is a bad deal,” he added.

Negotiations restarted in November after a five-month hiatus to try to restore the deal, which offered Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Diplomats from parties to the deal — China, Britain, France, Germany and Russia — are in talks in Vienna with Iran and the US, with the two sides refusing direct contact.