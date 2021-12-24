No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

US Administration Bans Goods Made in China’s Xinjiang Region

US Administration Bans Goods Made in China’s Xinjiang Region
folder_openUnited States access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Amid worsening relations between Beijing and Washington, US President Joe Biden signed a new law on Thursday banning products made in China’s Xinjiang region because of China’s oppression of its largely Muslim Uighur minority population.

Pushed by members of the US Congress, the law passed in both the House of Representatives and the Senate by unanimous votes earlier this month.

It imposes a near-blanket ban on the import to the US of goods from Xinjiang by requiring suppliers to first prove their products were not made with forced labor. Xinjiang is a large supplier of cotton and solar panels.

The Biden administration also imposed trade sanctions last week on several Chinese companies and institutions, a number of Chinese technology companies.

The move by the US Department of Commerce added China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes to a US list of companies and institutions subject to export controls.

Earlier, the US placed Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime Group on a US investment blacklist forcing the company to postpone a planned $767m Hong Kong initial public offering.

China JoeBiden xinjiang UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US Administration Bans Goods Made in China’s Xinjiang Region

US Administration Bans Goods Made in China’s Xinjiang Region

11 hours ago
Shocking Scale of Covid Relief Fraud Revealed In US

Shocking Scale of Covid Relief Fraud Revealed In US

2 days ago
UAE Set “Israeli” NSO’s Pegasus on Khashoggi Wife’s Phone 

UAE Set “Israeli” NSO’s Pegasus on Khashoggi Wife’s Phone 

2 days ago
Huge Drop in US Life Expectancy due to Covid

Huge Drop in US Life Expectancy due to Covid

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 24-12-2021 Hour: 02:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot