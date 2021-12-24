US Administration Bans Goods Made in China’s Xinjiang Region

By Staff, Agencies

Amid worsening relations between Beijing and Washington, US President Joe Biden signed a new law on Thursday banning products made in China’s Xinjiang region because of China’s oppression of its largely Muslim Uighur minority population.

Pushed by members of the US Congress, the law passed in both the House of Representatives and the Senate by unanimous votes earlier this month.

It imposes a near-blanket ban on the import to the US of goods from Xinjiang by requiring suppliers to first prove their products were not made with forced labor. Xinjiang is a large supplier of cotton and solar panels.

The Biden administration also imposed trade sanctions last week on several Chinese companies and institutions, a number of Chinese technology companies.

The move by the US Department of Commerce added China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes to a US list of companies and institutions subject to export controls.

Earlier, the US placed Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime Group on a US investment blacklist forcing the company to postpone a planned $767m Hong Kong initial public offering.