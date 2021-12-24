Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi warplanes staged yet another round of airstrikes against the Yemeni capital as the kingdom intensifies its attacks on its impoverished southern neighbor.

Targeting the heart of Sanaa on Thursday night, the aircraft bombarded residential areas and a hospital, which resulted in the injury of at least one civilian, Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported.

Claiming it only hits “legitimate” military targets, the Riyadh regime has been targeting the city’s infrastructure, including bridges and a prison.

Earlier this week, AFP reported that Saudi-led airstrikes were preventing delivery of United Nations-provided relief supplies to the lifeline airport that lies in the city.

“The airport is no longer able to receive aircraft operated by the United Nations or international humanitarian organizations,” an airport official told the agency, calling on the world body to secure a halt to the raids.

Last month, a United Nations Development Program report said the war would have claimed 377,000 lives by the end of the year through both direct and indirect impacts.

Earlier on Thursday, the Saudi regime carried out scores of airstrikes against other Yemeni provinces, in particular the strategic west-central province of Marib, where Yemeni forces have been successfully pushing back against the Saudi-led aggression.

At least one civilian was martyred during airstrikes targeting the western province of al-Hudaydah, where the invading coalition is supposed to be observing a ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating military aggression against its southern neighbor in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states.

The aim was to return to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The war, accompanied by a tight siege, has failed to reach its goals, but it has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemeni people and has turned entire Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations says more than 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

The Saudi war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.