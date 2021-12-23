No Script

Foiling Western Projects Reason behind Terrorist War on Syria – Deputy FM

Syria
By Staff, Agencies

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister, Bashar al-Jaafari, said that the reason behind the terrorist war, which has been waged on Syria since 10 years, was because of foiling a lot of western projects in the region which "have cost their owners billions of dollars."

"Syria has gained a great victory, but the war is not over yet," al-Jaafari told Beirut-based al-Mayadeen network on Wednesday.

Al-Jaafari added that the decision of the Syrian leadership, the Syrian Army and people is to end the Turkish occupation of parts in the northern and northwestern sides, to end the US occupation of parts in the northern and southeastern sides and to work for regaining the Syrian Golan from the ‘Israeli’ occupation.

The Syrian diplomat went on to say that Syria considers the Palestinian cause as its central cause, adding that Syria reaffirms its principled stance in support of the Palestinian people.

