- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Another Palestinian Youth Martyred by ‘Israeli’ Fire in West Bank
By Staff, Agencies
The Zionist occupation regime’s forces have attacked another Palestinian youth in the occupied West Bank, afflicting him with fatal injuries.
The martyr, identified as Mohammed Isa Abbas, sustained the injuries after ‘Israeli’ occupation forces attacked his car in the city of al-Bireh in the central part of the West Bank on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old was transferred to a hospital in the city of Ramallah, but succumbed to his injuries.
On Tuesday, ‘Israeli’ occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian youth in the city of Jenin in northern West Bank after accusing him of attempting a car-ramming attack against them.
Palestine’s official WAFA news agency said the victim, named as Abdul Aziz Hekmat Mousa, was martyred when his car caught fire during the ‘Israeli’ attack.
Separately on Wednesday, the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas said the ‘Israeli’ regime had been caught off-guard by the Palestinians’ sheer bravery in pursuing their cause of liberation from Tel Aviv’s occupation and aggression.
Comments
- Related News