Imam Khamenei Offers Condolences over Passing of Iran’s Envoy Hassan Irloo

folder_openImam Ali Khamenei access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei issued a message of condolence over the recent passing of Hassan Irloo, Iran’s ambassador to Sana’a, who died of COVID-19 complications amid Saudi obstruction.

In his Wednesday message, Imam Khamenei compared Irloo’s demise to martyrdom, calling him an “efficient envoy.”

“His glorious track record features a collection of political struggle, diplomatic endeavors, and social activisim,” Imam Khamenei’s message read.

The envoy had earlier this week been repatriated from Yemen to receive treatment at home. Some officials from Saudi Arabia, which has subjected Yemen to an all-out war and blockade since 2015, however, delayed his return.

This is while, the official was already suffering from injuries sustained in chemical warfare attacks during the war that former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein waged against Iran from 1980 to 1988, making his return even more urgent.

Hisham Sharaf Abdullah, foreign minister of Yemen's National Salvation Government, also offered his condolences over Irloo’s passing earlier, describing the former envoy as “heroic.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Tuesday that some executive bodies in Riyadh were to blame for a delay in allowing Iran’s late ambassador to Yemen, adding that Tehran will lodge a formal protest over the foot-dragging in accordance with international law.

