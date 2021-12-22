No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

IRG’s Top Commander: Our Drones Capable of Hitting Any Target

IRG’s Top Commander: Our Drones Capable of Hitting Any Target
folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard [IRG] Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour stressed that the assault and combat drones in possession of the IRG are capable of targeting any place and destroying any target.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Payambar-e Azam 17 [The Great Prophet] military drills in southern Iran on Wednesday, Pakpour highlighted the major advances in the military drones used by his forces.

The IRG’s tactical doctrine has changed and been updated proportional to the new threats, he noted.

Hailing the production of homegrown drones with advanced technologies, the commander said, “Our assault and combat drones can target any spot deemed necessary, in a way that hitting and detonating any target has become possible with such a tool and after a process in which such aircraft have developed and been equipped.”

He also noted that the IRG’s technologies used for electronic warfare have improved quantitatively and qualitatively.

The ongoing military drill covers the coastlines of the southern provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan.

Iran IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG’s Top Commander: Our Drones Capable of Hitting Any Target

IRG’s Top Commander: Our Drones Capable of Hitting Any Target

2 hours ago
“Karrar” Tank Joins IRG’s Southern Coast Drill [video]

“Karrar” Tank Joins IRG’s Southern Coast Drill [video]

4 hours ago
Chief Commander Hails IRG Naval Forces’ Achievements during Latest Drills

Chief Commander Hails IRG Naval Forces’ Achievements during Latest Drills

7 hours ago
We Will Obliterate Foes Before They Approach Our Country: IRG Navy Commander

We Will Obliterate Foes Before They Approach Our Country: IRG Navy Commander

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 22-12-2021 Hour: 02:24 Beirut Timing

whatshot