IRG’s Top Commander: Our Drones Capable of Hitting Any Target

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard [IRG] Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour stressed that the assault and combat drones in possession of the IRG are capable of targeting any place and destroying any target.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Payambar-e Azam 17 [The Great Prophet] military drills in southern Iran on Wednesday, Pakpour highlighted the major advances in the military drones used by his forces.

The IRG’s tactical doctrine has changed and been updated proportional to the new threats, he noted.

Hailing the production of homegrown drones with advanced technologies, the commander said, “Our assault and combat drones can target any spot deemed necessary, in a way that hitting and detonating any target has become possible with such a tool and after a process in which such aircraft have developed and been equipped.”

He also noted that the IRG’s technologies used for electronic warfare have improved quantitatively and qualitatively.

The ongoing military drill covers the coastlines of the southern provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan.