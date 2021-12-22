No Script

“Karrar” Tank Joins IRG’s Southern Coast Drill [video]

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Ground Force has deployed an advanced homegrown tank, dubbed Karrar, in a military exercise in southern Iran.

Karrar, an upgraded version of T-72 tank, has come into service in “Payambar-e Azam 17 [The Great Prophet]” war game, underway along Iran’s southern coasts.

Karrar, a class of Iranian tanks with modern technologies, was unveiled in March 2017.

The version of Karrar used by the IRG Ground Force is equipped with a camouflage system which provides concealment against thermal infrared radar detection.

It is also furnished with an electro-optical fire control system, laser rangefinders, and a ballistic computer.

The ongoing war game covers the coastlines of the southern provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan.

In comments at a press conference on Monday morning, IRG deputy commander for operations, Brigadier General Abbas Nilforooshan, said the war game is aimed at boosting the preparedness of the IRG combat units and has been designed with the simulation of one of the most sophisticated offense tactics used in the hybrid warfare and the complexity of the hard and soft wars.

