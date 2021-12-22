“Israel” Martyrs New Palestinian Youth in WB

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces martyred another Palestinian youth in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin after his car was fired at over what they claimed to be a car-ramming operation on their checkpoint.

Palestine’s official WAFA news agency said the Palestinian, identified as Abd al-Aziz Hekmat Mousa, was martyred on Tuesday evening when his car was caught on fire near the “Israeli” military checkpoint of Dotan in the town of Ya'bad, southwest of the city of Jenin.

Citing local sources, WAFA said the “Israeli” entity’s soldiers had opened fire at the car following an alleged car-ramming operation by the 22-year-old.

“Israeli” media claimed that the forces opened fire at the driver after he had accelerated toward their guard post and “tried to run over a number of “Israeli’ soldiers.” The vehicle then crashed into a military jeep, causing both to catch on fire.

Video clips of the incident showed the Palestinian's car on fire as well as an army jeep next to it.

“Israeli” reports said the Palestinian driver of the car lost his life inside it after it caught on fire. They also said two soldiers were lightly injured in the incident.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and other resistance groups praised the operation as a response to the crimes of the occupation forces.

"This is a revolution that will not stop or retreat, no matter what the challenges and sacrifices may be, until the end of the occupation and the establishment of our Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a tweet.

The Islamic Jihad movement also said that such operations are “evidence of the resistance's vitality… and a response to the crimes of the Zionist occupation and the attacks of settlers."

The latest killing comes as the “Israeli” regime has amended its open-fire rules, allowing forces to shoot Palestinian protesters who throw rocks and stones in the occupied West Bank even if they do not pose an imminent threat.