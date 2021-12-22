COVID-related Mortality Down 9% Worldwide - WHO

By Staff, Agencies

Over 4.1 million people contracted the coronavirus infection worldwide over the past week, more than 44,000 died, the World Health Organization [WHO] reported on Wednesday.

The number of new infections decreased by 2%, while the number of fatalities declined by 9% compared to the previous seven-day period.

According to the WHO COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, a total of 4,177,622 new cases and 44,616 deaths were reported to the global organization between December 13 and 19.

In Africa, a significant increase in incidence [up 53%] and mortality [up 15%] was registered. The other region that reported an increase in cases was West Pacific [up 12%] but the number of fatalities there declined by 6%.

Europe accounts for 63% of weekly infections and 60% of deaths. However, a 3% decrease in incidence and a 7% decrease in mortality was registered in the region. The number of new cases fell by 10% in America and by 12% in Southeast Asia. A noticeable decline in mortality was reported by America [down 15%] and Eastern Mediterranean [down 12%].

The biggest number of the new cases in the past week was reported by the United States [725,750], followed by the United Kingdom [507,984], France [358,175], and Germany [283,673].

Meanwhile, the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus was detected in 106 countries, the WHO said.

As for the clinical severity of Omicron, the data are still limited, the organization added.

Hospitalizations in the UK and South Africa continue to rise. In this regard, the world body believes that "it is possible that healthcare systems may become overwhelmed."