Tension Prevails in All ‘Israeli’ Prisons, Lives of Palestinian Detainees in Danger

folder_openPalestine access_time 14 hours ago
By Staff

In wake of the repeated attacks against Palestinian female detainees behind ‘Israeli’ bars, and the heroic stabbing operation that was carried out by detainee Youssef al-Mabhouh against a Zionist soldier, the Palestinian Detainees Media Office warned that communication with the detainees in section 12 of Nafha Prison has been cut and the fate of over 80 prisoners is unknown.

A state of extreme tension prevails in all “Israeli” occupation prisons and all sections are completely closed, the office cautioned further.

Meanwhile, the fate of prisoner Youssef al-Mabhouh, the perpetrator of the revenge operation for the female detainees, is still unknown, the office said, warning of grave danger to his life.

Israel Palestine

Comments

