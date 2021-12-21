No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

US National Security Adviser in “Israel”: Iran on Top

US National Security Adviser in “Israel”: Iran on Top
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 14 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is set to arrive in the Zionist entity Tuesday at the head of a US delegation for meetings with “Israeli” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other top officials. The sides were expected to discuss Iran and other strategic issues.

Sullivan will also participate in the fourth meeting of the Strategic Consultative Group [SCG] alongside “Israeli” counterpart Eyal Hulata. The SCG is a bilateral group aimed at collaborating in the effort to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

After his meetings in the apartheid entity, Sullivan will travel to Ramallah to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Earlier this month, War Minister Benny Gantz visited Washington for discussions on Iran. He later told reporters he’d notified US officials that he had instructed the “Israeli” Forces to prepare for a strike against Iran.

Gantz told reporters that the US and European countries “are losing patience” and are realizing that Iran is trying to drag out the negotiations, despite “playing a bad hand.”

He further claimed he has urged the US to step up the pressure against Iran.

Israel Iran UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US National Security Adviser in “Israel”: Iran on Top

US National Security Adviser in “Israel”: Iran on Top

14 hours ago
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief

’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief

18 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large - Officer

‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large - Officer

one day ago
Netanyahu Quarantined after Exposure to Covid-positive Staffer

Netanyahu Quarantined after Exposure to Covid-positive Staffer

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 21-12-2021 Hour: 02:36 Beirut Timing

whatshot